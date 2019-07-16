Justice Dept. declines to charge NYPD officer in Eric Garner's death

A Protester is arrested by police on Sixth Avenue following a decision by a grand jury not to indict an NYPD officer involved in the apparent chokehold death of Eric Garner in New York City on December 3, 2014. Garner, a 43 year old father of six, died in July after police officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island. UPI/John Angelillo | License Photo
Protesters march in lower Manhattan for the second night in a row following a decision by a grand jury not to indict an NYPD officer involved in the apparent chokehold death of Eric Garner in New York City on December 4, 2014. Garner, a 43 year old father of six, died in July after police officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island. UPI/John Angelillo | License Photo
Protesters march up Sixth Avenue following a decision by a grand jury not to indict an NYPD officer involved in the apparent chokehold death of Eric Garner in New York City on December 3, 2014. Garner, a 43 year old father of six, died in July after police officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island. UPI/John Angelillo | License Photo
Relatives of the deceased Eric Garner lead a group of protesters as they march across the Brooklyn Bridge for the second night in a row following a decision by a grand jury not to indict an NYPD officer involved in the apparent chokehold death of Eric Garner in New York City on December 4, 2014. Garner, a 43 year old father of six, died in July after police officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island. UPI/John Angelillo | License Photo
Protesters hold caskets as they march across the Brooklyn Bridge for the second night in a row following a decision by a grand jury not to indict an NYPD officer involved in the apparent chokehold death of Eric Garner in New York City on December 4, 2014. Garner, a 43 year old father of six, died in July after police officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island. UPI/John Angelillo | License Photo
NYPD Police officers contain protesters who march on both sides of 42nd Street following a decision by a grand jury not to indict an NYPD officer involved in the apparent chokehold death of Eric Garner in New York City on December 3, 2014. Garner, a 43 year old father of six, died in July after police officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island. UPI/John Angelillo | License Photo
Protesters stop traffic as they march up Sixth Avenue following a decision by a grand jury not to indict an NYPD officer involved in the apparent chokehold death of Eric Garner in New York City on December 3, 2014. Garner, a 43 year old father of six, died in July after police officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island. UPI/John Angelillo | License Photo
NYPD Police officers block the streets at Radio City Music Hall leading to Rockefeller Center and the tree lighting ceremony following a decision by a grand jury not to indict an NYPD officer involved in the apparent chokehold death of Eric Garner in New York City on December 3, 2014. Garner, a 43 year old father of six, died in July after police officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island. UPI/John Angelillo | License Photo
Protesters march on both sides of 42nd Street following a decision by a grand jury not to indict an NYPD officer involved in the apparent chokehold death of Eric Garner in New York City on December 3, 2014. Garner, a 43 year old father of six, died in July after police officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island. UPI/John Angelillo | License Photo
People gather in Rockefeller Center for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York City on December 3, 2014. Protesters marched around the area following a decision by a grand jury not to indict an NYPD officer involved in the apparent chokehold death of Eric Garner. Garner, a 43 year old father of six, died in July after police officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island. UPI/John Angelillo | License Photo
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the podium when he and Police Commissioner Bill Bratton hold a press conference to discuss the retraining of Police at Police Academy in New York City on December 4, 2014. Protesters reacted yesterday following a decision by a grand jury not to indict an NYPD officer involved in the apparent chokehold death of Eric Garner. Garner, a 43 year old father of six, died in July after police officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island. UPI/John Angelillo | License Photo