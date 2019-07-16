AT&T signs multi-year deal with IBM worth 'billions'

IBM and AT&T said Tuesday's agreement is worth "billions," but didn't specify how much. File Photo by Shutterstock/UPI

July 16 (UPI) -- AT&T announced a new partnership worth billions Tuesday that will allow the mobile carrier to host business data on IBM Cloud servers.

The companies said it's a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar agreement. An IBM spokesperson told CNBC it will last for "several years" -- but didn't say exactly how much AT&T will pay to use the IBM Cloud, or when it will start.

Under the deal, AT&T will modernize business software applications. The deal also builds on AT&T's existing relationship with IBM as its strategic global network provider.

Tuesday's is IBM's second major deal in a week. The company completed a $34 billion deal on July 9 with open source software firm Red Hat. As part of that agreement, AT&T will use Red Hat's platform to manage work loads and applications.