70 current, former CBP employees under probe for sexist, racist social media posts

A total of 70 former and current U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents are under investigation for their involvement in a secret Facebook group that contained sexist, racist and derogatory comments about members of Congress. Photo by Mani Albrecht/ U.S. Customs and Border Protection/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it is investigating 62 current and eight former employees who are connected to racist, sexist and derogatory posts on Facebook groups.

The investigation was in response to ProPublica exposing a secret Facebook group earlier this month of 9,500 former and current CBP employees named "I'm 10-15" where some members made racist and sexists posts about Latino members of Congress critical of the treatment of migrants held at border detention centers.

Following the revelation, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost said the posts were "completely inappropriate and contrary to the honor and integrity I see -- and expect -- from our agents day in and day out."

On Monday, Matthew Klein, assistant commissioner of CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility, told reporters in a phone call that the majority of those identified for the investigation were members of the "I'm 10-15" group, which is CBP code for "Aliens in custody," while the rest were members of two other similar Facebook groups.

He said he anticipates the number of investigations to grow as more information is received through further research and interviews.

However, it is not a criminal investigation, he said, but an internal investigation into "serious administrative misconduct" by employees.

"To be clear, the expectations of professional conduct don't end at the end of one's shift," he said. "CBP has set standards of conduct that prohibit the types of posts we saw in this case."

Messages posted in private on social media that are discriminatory or offensive could be in violation of CBP's standard of conduct, he said.

Many of the posts in question were about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who chastised CBP following the revelation of the Facebook group, saying if that is how SBP agents treat a member of Congress, imagine how they treat those they detain.

"They're threatening violence on members of Congress," she said in a Tweet. "How do you think they're treating caged children and families?"