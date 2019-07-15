Twitter unveils revamped desktop website

Trending topics have been moved to the right-hand side of the Twitter desktop website. Image courtesy of Twitter

July 15 (UPI) -- Twitter unveiled its new website Monday, introducing a desktop Explore page, new access to the Bookmarks feature and a variety of dark mode themes.

For the first time in seven years, the social media company has carried out a major redesign of its desktop website, moving trending keywords from the left to the right side of the screen.

The site also moved links to some features -- such as notifications, bookmarks, lists and messages -- to the left side of the screen, "making it easier and faster to jump between different tabs," Twitter said.

Twitter's also adding what used to be a mobile-only option, Explore, to its desktop version. Explore features live videos, local and personalized moments, and trends.

The revamp also includes more options for dark mode -- Dim or Lights Out -- as well as themes and color options for the overall interface.

For users who have more than one Twitter account, the company said it's made it easier to switch between different profiles faster.

"Today is a big step as we continue building Twitter to best serve the people who use it every day. This update also gives us a much stronger foundation to build on so we can continue to bring you updated features faster than before," the company said in a blog post announcing the changes.