Winning ticket for $198M Powerball jackpot sold in Tennessee

Lottery officials in Tennessee announced Sunday that a winning ticket for the $198 million Powerball jackpot was sold in the state. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- A winning ticket for Saturday's $198 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Tennessee, state lottery officials said.

The Tennessee Lottery announced that a ticket matching all six winning numbers was sold in the city of Hendersonville.

Saturday's winning numbers were 13, 23, 32, 35 68 and the Powerball was 21.

Lottery officials said this is the seventh time a player in Tennessee has won a Powerball jackpot.

The winner was advised to sign the back of the ticket and store it in a safe place, then consult with a financial advisor before calling the Nashville lottery office to claim the prize within 180 days.