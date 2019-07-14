Trump calls for 4 congresswomen to go back to 'broken' places they came from

President Donald Trump said Sunday that a group of Democratic Congresswomen should return to the "broken and crime infested" places they came from. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday stated that a group of congresswomen should return to their countries of origin before criticizing U.S. policies.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Trump alluded to the group of " 'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen," who he did not mention specifically by name, urging them to return to the countries where they originally came from whose governments he described as a "complete and total catastrophe" instead of "loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States" how the government should be run.

"Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done," Trump wrote. "These places need your help badly, you can't leave fast enough. I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!"

So interesting to see "Progressive" Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019 RELATED U.S. officials: ICE raids on 2,000 undocumented immigrants underway

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Trump on behalf of herself, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., who were all born in the United States, as well as Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who was born in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Mr. President, the country I "come from," & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you've destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019 RELATED Tennessee honors early KKK leader with proclamation

Pelosi also responded, calling Trumps comments xenophobic and calling on him to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids taking place in multiple U.S. cities and to work with Democrats for "humane immigration policy."

"When [Trump] tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again," she wrote.