Con Ed: 'All customers are back in service' after NYC blackout

The Empire State Building, along with other structures in Manhattan, were dark due to a massive power outage In Midtown Manhattan on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Power company Con Edison said service has been restored to the tens of thousands of customers who lost electricity for several hours in Midtown Manhattan, starting at about 7 p.m. Saturday night.

"All customers are back in service, we will focus on investigating the cause of the equipment failures and on getting the electrical-delivery system back to its normal level of reliability," Con Ed tweeted early Sunday morning.

Most power had been restored by midnight.

Broadway shows and a Jennifer Lopez concert at Madison Square Garden were canceled Saturday night, and landmarks like the Empire State Building, Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall all temporarily went dark.

Traffic signals weren't functioning on some streets and subway service was disrupted, officials said.

At the height of the blackout, about 71,000 customers out of 3.3 million in Manhattan lost power, according to Poweroutages.com.

The current population of New York City is estimated at 8.5 million.

"With the power back on, I've directed City agencies to investigate this evening's blackout. They'll work with ConEd to get to the bottom of what happened tonight and prevent another widespread outage like this," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted from Iowa where he is campaigning for president. He return home Saturday night.

Earlier in the evening, de Blasio assured New Yorkers the power outage was due to a mechanical issue, not foul play.

The New York Post, which shared photos from social media of some of Times Square's huge, darkened video screens, reported a manhole fire impacted an underground transformer and sparked the outages, which happened on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City blackout.