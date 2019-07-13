Soldiers from the 2225th Multi-Role Bridge Company make preparations for the approaching Tropical Storm Barry by placing sandbags along a levee in Port Sulphur, on Friday. Photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh/Louisiana National Guard | License Photo

U.S. Astronaut Christina Koch, currently stationed on the International Space Station, captured this image of Tropical Storm Barry on Thursday as it bears down on the Gulf Coast. Photo courtesy NASA | License Photo

The U.S. Coast Guard Grand Station Isle reported a large majority of the roads are covered with water, with some impassable. Grand Isle is 107 miles south of New Orleans. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Grand Station Isle Coast Guard.

Hurricane Barry made landfall as a Category 1 storm on Saturday afternoon near Intracoastal City in Louisiana and weakened into a tropical storm.

In its 2 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the eye was 5 miles northeast of Intracoastal City and 30 miles southwest of Lafayatte. Maximum sustained winds were 70 mph, which is 4 mph below the designation, and was moving 6 mph northwest. Intracoastal City is 165 miles west of New Orleans.

"Dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and wind conditions continuing across the north-central Gulf Coast," the NWS said.

A hurricane remains in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle but a hurricane watch has been discontinued for the Louisiana coast west of Intracoastal City.

The center of Barry is forecast to move through southern Louisiana in the afternoon, and into central Louisiana on Saturday night, and into northern Louisiana on Sunday, according to the NWS.

Barry is the first hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, and only the fourth hurricane to ever to make landfall on the Louisiana coast in the month of July. Since record-keeping began in 1851, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach, only Hurricanes Bob in 1979, Danny in 1997 and Cindy in 2005 have made landfall on the Louisiana coast in July.

Maximum sustained winds were 75 mph, which is 1 mph above the designation, according to the 10 a.m. CDT National Weather Service advisory. It was about 40 miles south of Lafayette, La., and about 50 miles west of Morgan City, La.

Residents of Marsh Island, about 100 miles west of New Orleans, who weren't put under voluntary or mandatory evacuation were told to shelter in place as of Friday night.

"This is going to be a significant weather event," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards cautioned in a post on Twitter ahead of Barry's arrival. "No one should take this storm lightly."

At a news conference on Friday, Edwards vowed the state was ready for impact and levees in New Orleans should withstand the floodwaters.

Even though Barry was a category 1 hurricane at one point, people should not focus on the storm's wind speed, but instead be wary of the rain it will unleash across the region, AccuWeather forecasters cautioned.

"The lack of rainfall across Louisiana early Saturday morning should not fool residents into thinking that it's safe to venture out. Conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate throughout the day with intensifying rain and wind as Barry makes its final approach," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.

Louisiana declared a state of emergency in advance of Barry's arrival as residents and crews work to brace the city for impact. Residents were told to shelter in place by 8 p.m. CDT Friday.

Every flood gate has been closed along Lake Pontchartrain due to the anticipated flooding. The city of New Orleans is not offering any sandbags, but businesses and residents have stepped up to provide sandbags for people in town. AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala captured video of dozens of residents pitching in to fill up sandbags in preparation for Barry.

"Regardless of whether Barry reaches hurricane strength, the storm will produce life-threatening flooding, locally damaging winds and isolated tornadoes as it tracks inland," Duff said.

Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches over south-central and southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches.

Impacts from Barry were felt along the Florida panhandle as well. On Friday, a law enforcement officer was treated for facial cuts after a powerful wave churned up by Barry broke the windshield of a boat near Destin, Florida, about 50 miles east of Pensacola, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Twitter page.

A levee in Myrtle Grove, La., has experienced some overtopping, but is not a Mississippi River levee.

"I do want to clear up a little bit of misinformation going around: The overtopping that has occurred in Plaquemines Parish is not the Mississippi levee," Edwards said in a CNN report. "It is a back levee in the vicinity of Myrtle Grove and it points further south."

Edwards said this overtopping was expected.

"No Mississippi River levee has been overtopped, and not a single levee in the state of Louisiana - as of right now - has failed or breached," he said.

WWL-TV reported that the U.S. Coast Guard rescued 12 people from a remote island in the Terrebonne Parish area in Louisiana.

"Our greatest concern is for torrential rain that would result in life-threatening flooding," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said. "AccuWeather meteorologists expect a maximum storm surge of 3-6 feet mostly along and just to the right of the storm's path."

Dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

Storm surge began to inundate the coast of Louisiana on Friday morning as Barry gained strength in the Gulf of Mexico. AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer reported from just outside of Chauvin, La., about an hour south of New Orleans.

Weakening is forecast after Barry hits landfall.

At 2 p.m., more than 96,000 customers across Louisiana had lost power out of 2.3 million in the state, according to PowerOutages.US.

All inbound and outbound flights to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport have been canceled as as of 7 a.m. CDT.

This weekend's Rolling Stones concert has been delayed. Mick Jagger and the rest of the Rolling Stones were set to perform in the Superdome on Sunday, but the concert has been moved to Monday due to Barry. The date of the concert could potentially change again due to the lingering impacts from Barry.

Additional reporting by AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer, National News Reporter Jonathan Petramala, and Staff Writers Chaffin Mitchell and Adriana Navaro