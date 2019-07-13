Tropical Storm Barry is making its final approach toward the Gulf Coast on Saturday morning. Residents in the region who weren't put under voluntary evacuation were told to shelter in place.

"This is going to be a significant weather event," Louisiana Gove. John Bel Edwards cautioned in a post on Twitter. "No one should take this storm lightly." At a press conference on Friday, Edwards vowed the state was ready for impact and levees in New Orleans should withstand the floodwaters.

"The levees are stronger than they've ever been," Edwards told reporters. "The system is tighter than its ever been. Our state is better prepared."

Voluntary evacuations have been issued across New Orleans for areas that are not protected by the levees. People are running out of time to evacuate as Barry makes its final approach.

"The lack of rainfall across Louisiana early Saturday morning should not fool residents into thinking that it's safe to venture out. Conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate throughout the day with intensifying rain and wind as Barry makes its final approach," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.

Louisiana has declared a state of emergency in advance of Barry's arrival as residents and crews work to brace the city for impact. Residents were told to shelter in place by 8 p.m. CDT Friday.

Since the storm is still moving slowly, there is still the potential that Barry reaches Category 1 hurricane strength just before landfall. At the 7 a.m. CDT Saturday update by the National Hurricane Center, Barry was 70 mph, only 4 mph away from low-end Category 1 hurricane strength.

The storm was moving 5 mph and was about 50 miles southwest from Morgan City, La., and 60 miles south of Lafayette, La. On Friday night, it was moving at 3 mph.

The NWS was warning of dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and wind conditions across the north-central Gulf Coast. A hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle

Every flood gate has been closed along Lake Pontchartrain due to the anticipated flooding. The city of New Orleans is not offering any sandbags, but businesses and residents have stepped up to provide sandbags for people in town. AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala captured video of dozens of residents pitching in to fill up sandbags in preparation for Barry.

"Regardless of whether Barry reaches hurricane strength, the storm will produce life-threatening flooding, locally damaging winds and isolated tornadoes as it tracks inland," Duff said.

Not only have flights been delayed in New Orleans, but so has this weekend's Rolling Stones concert. Mick Jagger and the rest of the Rolling Stones were set to perform in the Superdome on Sunday, but the concert has been moved to Monday due to Barry. The date of the concert could potentially change again due to the lingering impacts from Barry.

On Friday a law enforcement officer was treated for facial cuts after a powerful wave churned up by Barry broke the windshield of a boat aear Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Twitter page.

By early Saturday morning, more than 70,000 customers across Louisiana had lost power, according to PowerOutages.US.

Barry will continue to strengthen leading up to landfall Saturday, when it is forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane. However, people should not focus on the storm's wind speed, but instead be wary of the rain it will unleash across the region.

"Our greatest concern is for torrential rain that would result in life-threatening flooding," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said. "AccuWeather meteorologists expect a maximum storm surge of 3-6 feet mostly along and just to the right of the storm's path."

Storm surge began to inundate the coast of Louisiana on Friday morning as Barry gained strength in the Gulf of Mexico. AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer reported from just outside of Chauvin, La., about an hour south of New Orleans.

Weakening is forecast after Barry hits landfall.

Additional reporting by AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer and National News Reporter Jonathan Petramala, and UPI writer Allen Cone.

6:00 a.m. CDT Saturday: WWL-TV reports that the US Coast Guard is working to rescue 12 people from a remote island in the Terrebonne Parish area in Louisiana.

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport announced on Twitter that all Delta flights have been canceled on Saturday due to Barry. Frontier, JetBlue and Southwest Airlines have also canceled all Saturday flights to and from the airport.

According to NWS Mobile, waves heights of more than 10 feet have been observed by a buoy located 44 nautical miles southeast of Mobile, Alabama.

5:25 a.m. CDT Saturday: The rainbands of Barry are moving onshore in Louisiana. Landfall is expected to occur later today, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Power outages continue to rise across Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us. More than 58,233 customers are without power, which is roughly 12,000 more than one hour ago.

A 3 foot storm surge was reported in the past hour by a National Data Buoy Center Coastal-Marine Automated Network 14 miles southeast of Burns Point, Louisiana.

"As storm bands increase throughout the morning, we remind residents to report any street flooding to 911," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

Mayor Cantrell urges residents to stay safe, stay inside, do not move any barricades and stay ready.

4:00 a.m. CDT Saturday: The outer reaches of Barry are being felt across southeastern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi and Alabama at this hour.

A special marine warning is in effect for the coastal waters from Pensacola, Florida, to Pascagoula, Mississippi. The NWS said strong thunderstorms moving onshore could produce waterspouts and wind gusts to 46 mph.

This radar image from early Saturday morning shows Barry's outer rain bands moving into southeastern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi and Alabama.

The National Hurricane Center stated that Tropical Storm Barry is moving west-northwest at 5 mph in their 4:00 a.m. CDT update. Barry is expected to strengthen to a low-end Category 1 hurricane just prior to landfall along the central Louisiana coastline later this morning.

2:50 a.m. CDT Saturday: The number of customers without power is rising across Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us. Over 46,000 customers are without power, which is up from 28,000 earlier Friday night.

Bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms are moving onshore across southeastern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi and Alabama. These bands can contain very heavy downpours, gusty winds and also the risk of waterspouts and tornadoes.

1:20 a.m. CDT Saturday: As Barry's rainbands begin to move onshore, the risk of spin-up tornadoes is increasing. A tornado warning has been issued for southwestern St. Bernard Parish and northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana until 1:30 a.m. CDT.

12:50 a.m. CDT Saturday: The National Weather Service office in New Orleans told residents to not let their guard down even though the worst impacts from Barry are slow to move onshore.

"We are sensing a great deal of impatience with the onset of impacts from Tropical Storm Barry," they said on Twitter. "Plenty of very heavy rainfall parked off the coast [is expected] to move through the area throughout the day Saturday into Sunday. Be patient and DO NOT drop your guard."

While the radar imagery is fairly quiet with the worst of Barry's rain offshore as of 12:50 a.m. CDT Saturday, conditions are expected to deteriorate across Louisiana throughout the day on Saturday.

11:20 p.m. CDT Friday: AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer reports that water is rising rapidly off Island Road in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, as Barry's storm surge begins to move in. Timmer estimates the water is 3-4 feet along part of the road.

"AccuWeather meteorologists expect a maximum storm surge of 3-6 feet mostly along and just to the right of the storm's path," Kottlowski said.

The greatest storm surge will impact most of the central and southeastern coastal areas of Louisiana.

10 p.m. CDT Friday: Curfews will be going into effect now for Terrebonne Parish, the City of Thibodaux, Lafourche Parish and other communities. Please stay off the roads and take shelter for your safety and the safety of emergency personnel. In Louisiana alone there have been over 20,000 customers without power according to PowerOutage.US.

Barry continues to crawl at 3 mph for the Louisiana coastline as a tropical storm, hindered by dry air. When maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater are detected, the storm will be classified as a hurricane. But for now, the maximum sustained winds sit at 65 mph.

8 p.m. CDT Friday: New Orleans is now under a shelter-in-place order, and the Regional Transit Authority services are suspended in preparation for Tropical Storm Barry.

Curfews will be going into effect soon for Terrebonne Parish, the City of Thibodaux, Lafourche Parish and other communities at 10 p.m. CDT.

7 p.m. CDT Friday: Southwest Airlines has joined the list of airlines that has canceled flights in and out of New Orleans for Saturday, July 13. Cancellations and delays at the airport could continue through the weekend and into the start of next week due to Barry. The complete list of travel advisories at the New Orleans airport can be found here.

The FAA has also issued a NOTAM for drone pilots across much of southern Louisiana and Mississippi through Sunday, July 14. "Avoid flying in the area unless conducting an active disaster response or recovery mission," the FAA said on their website.

3:20 p.m. CDT Friday: Although the center of Barry and the storm's heaviest rain is still over the Gulf of Mexico, some roads near the coast of Louisiana are already impassible due to flooding storm surge.

The City of New Orleans has called for voluntary evacuations for people living outside of areas protected by the levees. Those that do plan on evacuating should do so in the next few hours. Once the heavy, flooding rain starts, it will be too late to evacuate.

The Rolling Stones have officially postponed this weekend's concert in New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome from Sunday to Monday due to Barry. There is the potential for the date to get moved again due to the lingering effects of Barry.

1 p.m. CDT: Residents and visitors in New Orleans only have a few more hours to make their final preparations ahead of Barry's arrival. Officials have announced that everyone in the city needs to start sheltering in place by 8 p.m. CDT Friday.

Grocery stores in New Orleans are sold out of items such as food and bread as people flock to the stores to stock up ahead of Barry and the flooding that will linger in the wake of the storm.

Some flights scheduled at New Orleans Airport this weekend are already being canceled. Airlines are issuing travel advisories due to Barry. People planning to fly this weekend in and hour of the region should check with their airline before heading to the airport.