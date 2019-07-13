Con Ed: 'All customers are back in service' after NYC blackout

The Empire State Building, along with other structures in Manhattan, are dark due to a massive power outage on Saturday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Power company Con Edison said service has been restored to the tens of thousands of customers who lost electricity for several hours in Midtown Manhattan, starting at about 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

"All customers are back in service, we will focus on investigating the cause of the equipment failures and on getting the electrical-delivery system back to its normal level of reliability," Con Ed tweeted early Sunday morning.

Broadway shows were canceled Saturday night, and landmarks like the Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall all temporarily went dark.

Traffic signals weren't functioning on some streets and subway service was disrupted, officials said.

The New York Post, which published photos of some of Times Square's darkened video screens, reported a manhole fire was to blame for the outages, which happened on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City blackout.

The current population of New York City is estimated at 8.5 million.

"The blackout is between W 42nd St and 72nd St, from the Hudson River to as far as 5th Ave. NYPD has confirmed that there's no foul play. This was a mechanical issue. NYPD & FDNY are currently responding to people with the most urgent needs, especially those stuck in elevators," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter from Iowa where he was campaigning for president on Saturday.

Playbill.com said performances were canceled for most Broadway shows, including Aladdin, Ain't Too Proud, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King and Mean Girls.

Jennifer Lopez was scheduled to perform a show at Madison Square Garden but the concert was canceled.

"The power is out in NYC and at MSG. Heartbroken to say tonight's show is cancelled. We will reschedule. Love you all!!! Stay safe!" Lopez tweeted.