As power outages continued to mount across Louisiana Saturday morning, Barry continued to intensifying and strengthened into a category 1 hurricane as it churned toward the Gulf Coast, threatening millions with flooding and damaging winds.

Barry is the first hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, and only the fourth hurricane to ever to make landfall on the Louisiana coast in the month of July. Since record-keeping began in 1851, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach, only Hurricanes Bob in 1979, Danny in 1997 and Cindy in 2005, have made landfall on the Louisiana coast in July.

Maximum sustained winds were 75 mph, which is 1 mph above the designation, and was travelling northwest at 6 mph, according to the 10 a.m. CDT National Weather Service advisory. It was about 40 miles south of Lafayette, La., and about 50 miles west of Morgan City, La.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles to the east of the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 175 miles from the center.

Marsh Island, about 100 miles west of New Orleans, is where Barry may come barreling ashore. Residents in the region who weren't put under voluntary or mandatory evacuation were told to shelter in place as of Friday night.

"This is going to be a significant weather event," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards cautioned in a post on Twitter ahead of Barry's arrival. "No one should take this storm lightly."

At a news conference on Friday, Edwards vowed the state was ready for impact and levees in New Orleans should withstand the floodwaters.

Even though Barry is a category 1 hurricane, people should not focus on the storm's wind speed, but instead be wary of the rain it will unleash across the region, AccuWeather forecasters cautioned.

"The lack of rainfall across Louisiana early Saturday morning should not fool residents into thinking that it's safe to venture out. Conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate throughout the day with intensifying rain and wind as Barry makes its final approach," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.

Louisiana declared a state of emergency in advance of Barry's arrival as residents and crews work to brace the city for impact. Residents were told to shelter in place by 8 p.m. CDT Friday.

Every flood gate has been closed along Lake Pontchartrain due to the anticipated flooding. The city of New Orleans is not offering any sandbags, but businesses and residents have stepped up to provide sandbags for people in town. AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala captured video of dozens of residents pitching in to fill up sandbags in preparation for Barry.

"Regardless of whether Barry reaches hurricane strength, the storm will produce life-threatening flooding, locally damaging winds and isolated tornadoes as it tracks inland," Duff said.

Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches over south-central and southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches.

Impacts from Barry were felt along the Florida panhandle as well. On Friday, a law enforcement officer was treated for facial cuts after a powerful wave churned up by Barry broke the windshield of a boat near Destin, Florida, about 50 miles east of Pensacola, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Twitter page.

By early Saturday morning, more than 70,000 customers across Louisiana had lost power, according to PowerOutages.US.

"Our greatest concern is for torrential rain that would result in life-threatening flooding," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said. "AccuWeather meteorologists expect a maximum storm surge of 3-6 feet mostly along and just to the right of the storm's path."

Dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

Storm surge began to inundate the coast of Louisiana on Friday morning as Barry gained strength in the Gulf of Mexico. AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer reported from just outside of Chauvin, La., about an hour south of New Orleans.

Weakening is forecast after Barry hits landfall.

All inbound and outbound flights to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport have been canceled as as of 7 a.m. CDT.

This weekend's Rolling Stones concert has been delayed. Mick Jagger and the rest of the Rolling Stones were set to perform in the Superdome on Sunday, but the concert has been moved to Monday due to Barry. The date of the concert could potentially change again due to the lingering impacts from Barry.

Additional reporting by AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer and National News Reporter Jonathan Petramala, and UPI writer Allen Cone.

10 a.m. CDT Saturday: The National Guard is in Montegut, La., making emergency evacuations after a levee broke.

9:40 a.m. CDT Saturday: There have been multiple water rescues this morning. The United States Coast Guard rescued at least a dozen people along Island Road in Terrebone Parish.

8:50 a.m. CDT Saturday: Barry is set to make landfall in the next few hours, close to Marsh Island, Louisiana. Enhanced storm surge is possible just east of center south of the Baldwin area.

7:40 a.m. CDT Saturday: All inbound and outbound flights to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport have been canceled as of 7 a.m. CDT. Travelers are urged to check with their airlines for updates on the status of their flights.

6:00 a.m. CDT Saturday: WWL-TV reports that the US Coast Guard is working to rescue 12 people from a remote island in the Terrebonne Parish area in Louisiana.

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport announced on Twitter that all Delta flights have been canceled on Saturday due to Barry. Frontier, JetBlue and Southwest Airlines have also canceled all Saturday flights to and from the airport.

According to NWS Mobile, waves heights of more than 10 feet have been observed by a buoy located 44 nautical miles southeast of Mobile, Alabama.