President Donald Trump walks to Marine One Friday as he departs the White House for a day trip to the Midwest. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump traveled to Wisconsin on Friday to give a speech urging Congress to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

He's scheduled to speak in Milwaukee at 1:25 p.m. CDT.

Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto signed the deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement in November.

Each country's legislature must ratify the USMCA; Mexico's became the first to do so last month.

The president campaigned in 2016 on promising a new deal with Canada and Mexico, saying both nations took advantage of the United States under NAFTA. That initially brought rebukes from both countries and the Trump administration imposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Both countries responded with retaliatory tariffs.

After his appearance in Wisconsin, Trump is scheduled to travel to Ohio for a private roundtable with supporters and a fundraising event. He'll return to the White House Friday night.