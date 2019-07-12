Trending Stories

Watch: U.S. Coast Guard apprehends narco-sub with 16,000 pounds of cocaine
Alex Acosta resigns as labor secretary over role in sex case plea deal
World races to develop African swine fever vaccine
Report: North Korea will maintain nuclear arsenal for decades
Police: Body of Suzanne Eaton was found in Nazi bunker

Photo Gallery

 
Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats Netherlands for second title

Latest News

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, fellow Democrats testify on 'cruelty' of border facilities
Markets close at record highs amid rumors of Fed interest rate cut
Millions of acres of Midwest farmland eligible for U.S.-backed insurance
House votes overwhelmingly to replenish 9/11 fund
Study: 40 percent of medical clinics refuse to treat regular opioid users
 
Back to Article
/