July 12 (UPI) -- Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned Friday as scrutiny intensified about the non-prosecutorial plea agreement he made with billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein when Acosta was a federal prosecutor in 2008.

Acosta called President Donald Trump telling him he was leaving his post because he did not want the Epstein case, which is in the spotlight again because of new charges, to be a distraction.

Federal prosecutors charge that Epstein, 66, engaged in sex acts with girls as young as 14 and had young women recruit other girls to be part of a sex-trafficking operation. Epstein has denied the charges.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to Acosta Wednesday asking him to testify about his involvement in negotiating a federal non-prosecution deal that allowed Epstein to serve 13 months for the sex crimes in Palm Beach County, Fla., in 2008.