President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday at at event to announce executive action on "Advancing American Kidney Health." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon will address his administration's efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

Trump said he will address the issue following a social media summit, which is set for 3 p.m. EDT.

"The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today," Trump tweeted. "At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a news conference on the Census and Citizenship."

From the Rose Garden, Trump could announce an executive order to add the question. He has previously said an executive action was one of multiple options he was considering in adding the question after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against it.

The high court said last week the administration did not provide adequate grounds for adding the question and called the government's argument "contrived." The Census Bureau has since begun printing the questionnaires without the inquiry about U.S. citizenship.

Two federal judges have also since blocked administration efforts to change Justice Department attorneys who had been fighting in court for the question's inclusion.

The Justice Department initially said the fight to add the question was over, before Trump intervened and said he wouldn't give up the fight.