House judiciary votes to subpoena 12 linked to Russia probe

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is among the 12 people who could be subpoenaed by the committee.

July 11 (UPI) -- The House Committee on the Judiciary voted Thursday to empower Chairman Jerrold Nadler to subpoena 12 people, including some former Trump administration officials, as part of its investigations into the president.

The panel hasn't issued the subpoenas yet, but the vote along party lines allows Nadler, D-N.Y., to do so in the future. All 12 were key figures in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and whether Trump colluded or obstructed justice.

"These include government officials who worked or continue to work in close proximity to the president," Nadler said during Thursday's vote.

"These witnesses also include those outside of government who have critical information in connection with our investigation. We will not rest until we obtain their testimony and documents so this committee and Congress can do the work the Constitution, and the American people, expect of us."

The subpoena list includes presidential adviser and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner; former Attorney General Jeff Sessions; former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein; former national security adviser Michael Flynn; former White House chief of staff John Kelly; former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter; former campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski; former White House deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs Rick Dearborn; Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt; lawyer Keith Davidson; American Media Chief Content Officer and Vice President Dylan Howard; and National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.

President Donald Trump told House Democrats to "go back to work" in a tweet Thursday that also touted a federal appeals court ruling siding with him in an emoluments case.

"How many bites at the apple do they get before working on Border Loopholes and Asylum," Trump tweeted.

"They also want to interview the highly conflicted and compromised Mueller again. He said he was 'done' after his last 9 minute speech, and that he had nothing more to say outside of the No Collusion, No Obstruction, Report."

Mueller released a detailed report in April at the conclusion of his two-year investigation that said while Russia attempted to meddle in the election, there was no evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign. He did, though, outline 10 instances of possible obstruction by Trump and those close to him.

Mueller is scheduled to testify before the judiciary committee during an open session on Wednesday.

