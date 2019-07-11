Biden to seek greater involvement in global alliances as president

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech unveiling his foreign policy plan at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech unveiling his foreign policy plan at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden called for greater U.S. involvement in global alliances Thursday in a New York City speech criticizing President Donald Trump's "America First" approach to foreign policy.

Speaking at the Graduate Center at the City University of New York, the Democratic presidential candidate said that should he win in 2020, he would hold a global summit within his first year as president. Biden said the summit would bring together the leaders of the world's democracies, businesses and technology companies.

"Trust in institutions around the world is down, and fear of the other way is up," Biden said. "Together, in my view, these forces have driven dangerous resurgences of extreme nationalism and illiberalism. Of protectionism and xenophobia. And Donald Trump and demagogues around the world are leaning into these forces."

As president, Biden said he'd rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change, renegotiate with Iran on a nuclear deal and work on denuclearizing North Korea. He also pledged to end the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He said current foreign policy is based on "chest thumping and self-inflicted setbacks."

"American foreign policy has to be purposeful and inspiring, based on clear goals driven by sound strategies, not by Twitter tantrums," Biden said in a shot at Trump.

Biden criticized Trump for his praise for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Think of the message it sends to the rest of the world," he said.

Biden is one of about two dozen candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to be president.