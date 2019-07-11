Appeals court upholds Trump administration Title X gag rule

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday to allow a policy that prevents federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion or referring patients to abortion clinics to take effect. FIle Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Thursday to allow changes to Title X prohibiting family clinics from discussing abortions with patients or referring them to abortion clinics.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the 7-4 ruling to uphold a lower court's decision to allow an abortion gag order implemented by the Department of Health and Human Services to go into effect.

A group made up of 20 states, Planned Parenthood and the American Medical Association filed emergency petitions seeking to block the policy from taking effect while they are being challenged in court.

"The order granting reconsideration en banc did not vacate the stay order itself, so it remains in effect," the judges wrote. "The en banc court will proceed expeditiously to rehear and reconsider the merits of the Appellants' motions for stay of the district courts' preliminary injunction orders pending consideration of the appeals on the merits."

Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen said Thursday that it would continue to work to block the rule.

"While we are incredibly concerned the panel did not recognize the harm of the Trump-Pence administration's gag rule, we will not stop fighting for the millions across the country in need for care," Wen said.