Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sued for blocking ex-assemblyman on Twitter

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, has been sued by a former New York assemblyman for blocking him on Twitter. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, is being sued for blocking former New York assemblyman Dov Hikind on Twitter in violation of his First Amendment rights.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday, the complaint states that Ocasio-Cortez blocked Hikind on Twitter July 8 "because of opinions he expressed regarding AOC and in reply to defendant's tweets."

"Hikind, a staunch supporter of Jewish values, against anti-Semitism and Israel, was blocked by AOC purely because of his speech in support of Jewish values and Israel," the complaint said, referring to Ocasio-Cortez by her initials.

Prior to being blocked, Hikind criticized the fressman assemblywoman on Twitter for tweets where she compared migrant detention facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border to concentration camps run by Germany in the Holocaust during the Second World War.

The filing states that it has legal precedent as on Tuesday the Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a New York judge's ruling ordering President Donald Trump to stop blocking U.S citizens on Twitter, stating he was violating their rights to free speech.

The suit against Ocasio-Cortez alleges that she blocks people on twitter "in an effort to suppress contrary views" and the recent appeals court decision has found the practice to be unconstitutional.

By blocking him on Twitter, he is prevented from seeing her comments or participating in otherwise public conversations, the complaint said.

"As the Second Circuit Court of Appeals recognized ... it is unconstitutional for a political figure to 'engage in viewpoint discrimination by utilizing Twitter's blocking function to limit certain users access' " to social media for disagreeing with their speech, the complaint said while quoting the appeals court decision.

Hikind is suing for Ocasio-Cortez to declare her blocking of Hikind to be unconstitutional, to unblock him on Twitter and attorney's fees plus additional relief the court finds proper.