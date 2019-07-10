Julie Ertz of Team USA celebrates Sunday after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup over the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. women's soccer team will be honored along New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" Wednesday morning during a ticker tape parade, three days after beating the Netherlands to capture the World Cup title.

The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. EDT, and finish with a special ceremony at Manhattan's City Hall Plaza.

Streets along the parade route were closed early Tuesday to accommodate the event and access to the Brooklyn Bridge will be limited, officials said. The MTA train will close certain subway entrances and exits in the area and some buses could be re-routed.

The "Canyon of Heroes" is a stretch of Broadway in Manhattan's financial district that's honored some of the nation's most historic achievements. Pilots Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart were honored after completing trans-Atlantic flights and former President Harry Truman in 1945 following the end of World War II. In 1969, the crew of Apollo 11 -- Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins -- were honored in the canyon about three weeks after the former two became the first humans on the moon.

This is the second time the U.S. women's soccer team has been honored with a parade in New York City. The last, after the team's 2015 victory, cost about $2 million (with $450,000 from private donations). Sunday's was the team's fourth World Cup title since 1991.

Sunday was also the second consecutive occasion the women's World Cup final has drawn better U.S. ratings than the men's 2018 final.