Team USA celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup final between the U.S. and the Netherlands. Team USA defeated the Netherlands by the score of 2-0 to capture its fourth Women's World Cup title. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
The United States Women's National Team scored two second-half goals, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 to win its second consecutive Women's World Cup title. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
The U.S. joined Germany (2003, 2007) as the only countries to win back-to-back titles at the Women's World Cup. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Megan Rapinoe, 34, of Team USA became the oldest player to score in the Women's World Cup final after burying a penalty kick in the 61st minute that gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Rose Lavelle (L) of Team USA runs towards teammates Alex Morgan (C) and Rapinoe after scoring a goal during the final. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Dominique Bloodworth of the Netherlands is consoled by a teammate after losing the final. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Rapinoe won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball trophies. The Golden Boot is awarded to the top goal scorer of the game. The Golden Ball is awarded to the best player of the tournament. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Rapinoe (L) and Morgan hold the Golden Boot and Silver Boot trophies. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Rose Lavelle of Team USA holds the Bronze Ball trophy after scoring the second goal and securing the win for Team USA. Lavelle is the second-youngest
American to score a goal in a final. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Julie Ertz of Team USA celebrates after winning. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Team USA head coach Jill Ellis (R) hugs Kelley O'Hara after winning. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
O'Hara celebrates after winning. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Crystal Dunn of Team USA jumps into the arms of teammate Ertz after winning. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Morgan leaps over goaltender Sari van Veenendaal to avoid a collision. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
A fan of Team USA is seen before the start of the game. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the final. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Netherlands King Willem-Alexander attends the FIFA Women's World Cup final. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Samantha Mewis (L) and Lavelle of Team USA celebrate after winning. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Mallory Pugh (L) and Lavelle of Team USA celebrate. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Carli Lloyd of Team USA kisses the championship trophy. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Rapinoe scores on a penalty kick. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Samantha Mewis (R) of Team USA celebrates with teammates after the FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match against England on Tuesday at the Stade de Lyon in France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (R) is mobbed by teammates after Team USA won defeated
England 2-1. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Lindsey Horan (L) of Team USA battles Jill Scott of England for the ball. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
A Team USA fan holds a sign before the semifinal match. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
A young fan holds a sign before the semifinal match. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Fans of Team USA show their support. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Crystal Dunn (L) of Team USA gets her foot on the ball while chasing Rachel Daly of England. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Alex Morgan of Team USA reacts after being hit in the face. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Goalkeeper Naeher, second right, is mobbed by teammates after Team USA won. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Carli Lloyd (C) and Dunn (L) of Team USA race for the ball with Lucy Bronze of England. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Julie Ertz of Team USA kicks the ball downfield. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Christen Press of Team USA follows the ball. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Lloyd of Team USA brings the ball up the field. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Goalkeeper Carly Telford of England falls to the turf after the semifinal match. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Ellen White (C) of England is mobbed by teammates after scoring a goal. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Megan Rapinoe (L) celebrates with Team USA teammate Press. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Lucy Bronze of England is consoled by a teammate. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Team USA goalkeepers Adrianna French (L) and Naeher celebrate the win. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Members of Team USA take a knee after the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between the United States and France at the Parc des Princes near Paris on Friday. Team USA defeated France by the score of 2-1. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Rapinoe (R) kicks the ball in front of Marion Torrent of France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Mewis of Team USA slides to kick the ball between Amandine Henry (L) and Gaetane Thiney of France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Kadidiatou Diani (L) of France and Dunn of Team USA battle for the ball. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
A fan of Team USA is seen before the quarterfinal match. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Fans of Team USA are seen before the quarterfinal match. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
French fans hold a giant banner before the start of the quarterfinal match. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Rapinoe is mobbed by her teammates after scoring the first goal of the game. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Rapinoe reacts after scoring a goal. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Wendie Renard of France heads in a goal. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Mewis (R) of Team USA and Marion Torrent of France battle for the ball. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Naeher extends for a save. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Kelley O'Hara and Morgan of Team USA celebrate after winning the quarterfinal match. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Dunn of Team USA shares a kiss with husband Pierre Soubrier after winning the quarterfinal match. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
A young fan waives an American flag before the start of the quarterfinal match. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo