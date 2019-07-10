July 10 (UPI) -- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of a storm forecast to hit the state later this week.

Edwards warned that the low-pressure system currently in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to produce storm surge, hurricane-force winds and up to 15 inches of rain throughout the state.

"This going to be a Louisiana event with coastal flooding and widespread, heavy rainfall potentially impacting every part of the state," Edwards said. "No one should take this storm lightly. As we know all too well in Louisiana, low intensity does not necessarily mean low impact."

Louisiana already began experiencing heavy rain and flooding on Wednesday and flash flood warnings were issued for portions of the state.

"I urge the public to continue monitoring local media for weather developments and follow the directions of local officials," Edwards said.

The storm has nearly a 100 percent chance of strengthening to become Tropical Storm Barry -- the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season -- and could become a Category 1 hurricane by the time it is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana on Saturday, Accuweather meteorologists said.

In preparation for the storm, officials in New Orleans began monitoring for any potential storm surge impacts on the Mississippi River.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Mississippi, western Tennessee, Arkansas and northeastern Texas.