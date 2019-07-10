Flowers Foods recalls hot dog, hamburger buns sold in major grocery chains

July 10 (UPI) -- Flowers Foods announced recalls of goods including hamburger and hot dog buns sold at stores throughout the United States on Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration said the recalls were related to the discovery of small pieces of hard plastic in the Georgia-based baked goods distributor's production equipment that could pose a choking hazard to consumers.

The company said no related injuries or illnesses had been reported prior to the recall.

Flowers Foods produces baked goods for a number of brands such as Nature's Own, Wonder Bread and Sunbeam Bread.

Recalled products are listed on the FDA website and can be identified using the UPC numbers, "best by" dates and first three digits of the lot number for the products provided in the recall announcement.

Consumers were encouraged to throw out affected products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

The baked goods were sold at major grocery chains including Walmart, Aldi, Publix and Piggly Wiggly and others in states such as Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.