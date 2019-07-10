July 10 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill extending subsidized healthcare coverage to illegal immigrants under age 25.

Illegal immigrants ages 18 and younger already receive government-funded healthcare, but now that extends to adults ages 19 to 25. The new program, signed into law Tuesday, will cover 138,000 residents, cost taxpayers about $98 million and go into effect in 2020.

Most of the Democratic candidates for president support California's Medi-Cal plan, but the federal Medicaid program prohibits payments to a state for medical assistance to undocumented immigrants.

"If you believe in universal healthcare, you believe in universal healthcare," Newsom said. "We are the most un-Trump state in American when it comes to health policy."

Trump criticized the plan.

"It's crazy what they're doing. It's crazy," Trump said. "And it's mean, and it's very unfair to our citizens. And we're going to stop it, but we may need an election to stop it."

Republican state Sen. Jeff Stone said in May, "We are going to be a magnet that is going to further attract people to a state of California that's willing to write a blank check to anyone that wants to come here. We are doing a disservice to citizens who legally call California their home."