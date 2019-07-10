British Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch resigned Wednesday after leaks exposed his criticism of President Donald Trump. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- British ambassador Kim Darroch resigned Wednesday after leaked memos showed he criticized President Donald Trump as "insecure" and "incompetent."

Darroch said in a letter to the British Foreign Office that the fallout was "making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like." Trump said Tuesday his administration would no longer work with Darroch.

"Since the leak of official documents from this embassy, there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador," Darroch said. "I want to put an end to that speculation."

Senior Foreign Office official Simon McDonald said he accepted the resignation with "deep personal regret" and praised him for his "dignity, professionalism and class" throughout the ordeal. He said British officials stand with him, saying he was the target of a "malicious leak; you were simply doing your job."

Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May thanked Darroch for a "lifetime of service to the United Kingdom."

"We owe him an enormous debt of gratitude," May said. "I hope the house will reflect on the importance of defending our values and principles, particularly when they are under pressure."

Labor Leader Jeremy Corbyn said Darroch is being treated "beyond unfair and wrong" and said he has given "honorable and good service."

"The whole house should join together in deeply regretting the feeling he's got that he must resign at this moment," Corbyn said.