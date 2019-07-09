Team USA scored better ratings than the men's final last year, fueling arguments that female athletes should be paid equally. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- More people watched the women's U.S. soccer team win the World Cup last weekend than did the final match of the men's tournament last year, according to ratings for both broadcasts.

The Fox broadcast for Sunday's match between Team USA and the Netherlands drew nearly 14 million viewers, and nearly 300,000 more watched on a livestream. That's 22 percent more than watched the Men's World Cup final a year ago between France and Croatia.

The television figures add to arguments about the gender gap.

The U.S. women's soccer team filed a lawsuit last year against the U.S. Soccer Federation, citing "institutionalized gender discrimination." Several Democratic presidential candidates have also raised the issue this year.

"Women players are champions on and off the field," Female Quotient CEO Shelley Zalis said, adding that advertisers should pay attention because the women's team is "producing more sales and higher ratings.

"When you look at these role models, they are champions for change, like the suffragettes."

An equal pay petition online had more than 75,000 signatures early Tuesday.

Sunday's final had fewer viewers than the women's 2015 World Cup Final (25 million), in which the U.S. women beat Japan for the title.