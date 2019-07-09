Indiana toddler falls to death on cruise ship in Puerto Rico

July 9 (UPI) -- An Indiana toddler fell to her death over the weekend from the 11th-floor deck of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico, officials said.

The 18-month-old was sat by her grandfather on the window sill of the dining hall of the Freedom of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship with a capacity of over 4,500 guests, when she fell Sunday, Port Authority spokesman Jose Carmon said, CNN reported.

When the accident occurred, the ship was docked in San Juan where the toddler and her family had traveled to from the mainland.

Indiana's South Bend Police Department tweeted a message Monday to Officer Alan Wiegand, the father of the toddler, expressing its condolences.

"The department asks the community to pray for the Wiegand family as they grieve and to respect their privacy," the department said.

Statement from SBPD regarding the tragic news coming out of Puerto Rico involving the family of one of our officers. #southbend pic.twitter.com/xjyDSgmV8X— South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) July 8, 2019

Not long after that tweet, the department admonished the public to "Please! stop speculating and creating non-factual narratives. And please, leave the family alone, they've more than enough to contend with while suffering..."

Puerto Rico Secretary for Public Affairs and Ports Authority Executive Director Anthony Maceira confirmed the child's death and said the Department of Public Security of Puerto Rico would be "working the issue with the seriousness and sensitivity required."

"We pray to the Lord to fill this family with strength that today they live a true tragedy," he said via Twitter.