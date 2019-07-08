Watch live: Trump touts environmental leadership in speech

July 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to give a speech Monday afternoon at the White House praising his administration's leadership on environmental issues despite rolling back multiple Obama-era regulations to combat climate change.

He's scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. EDT in the East Room.

Trump has said that under his administration, the United States is a global leader in protecting the environment, though in June 2017, he announced plans to withdraw the country from the Paris Agreement on climate change. The 195-nation pact sets out stringent standards to restrict carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases that scientists say contribute to global warming.

Trump, who called climate change a "hoax" during his presidential campaign, said the Paris Agreement is a "bad deal" for the U.S. economy.

Later that year, former President Barack Obama said the Paris Agreement is saving the world's children despite "a little bit of a pause in American leadership."

"And the good news is that in the United States, there are states, companies and universities and cities that are continuing to work to make sure that America lives up to that agreement that we made in the Paris accords," he said.