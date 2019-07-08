U.N. raises alarm over child detention conditions at the border in Texas

Young and old activists join demonstrators across the country as they converged on the offices of congressional leaders to demand that detention camps holding immigrant children and their families be closed. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said the conditions are cruel, inhumane and degrading. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- The U.N. high commissioner for human rights said the detention of migrant children in the United States is cruel, inhumane and degrading and could violate international law.

Michelle Bachelet said Monday that these migrant families are escaping violence and hunger in their home countries, making a long and perilous journey and then get locked up in "undignified conditions." The detainment should be a "last resort," she said.

"As a pediatrician, but also as a mother and a former head of State, I am deeply shocked that children are forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded facilities, without access to adequate healthcare or food, and with poor sanitation conditions," Bashelet said in a statement. "Detaining a child even for short periods under good conditions can have a serious impact on their health and development -- consider the damage being done every day by allowing this alarming situation to continue."

This follows a Department of Homeland Security Office report last week that described "dangerous overcrowding" and "prolonged detention of children and adults" along the border in Texas.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that the conditions at the detention facilities were being exaggerated.

"The Fake News Media, in particular the Failing @nytimes, is writing phony and exaggerated accounts of the Border Detention Centers," Trump tweeted.