Rep. Eric Swalwell drops out of 2020 race

July 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Eric Swalwell on Monday announced his withdrawal from the 2020 presidential race Monday, citing flagging polling and fundraising numbers.

His decision comes two months after announcing his campaign.

"I promised my family, constituents and supporters that I would always be honest about our changes," the Democrat from California said.

"After the first Democratic presidential debate, our polling and fundraising numbers weren't what we had hoped for, and I no longer see a path forward to the nomination. My presidential campaign ends today."

Swalwell estimated his campaign raised $850,000 during the second quarter, a fraction of the tens of millions other Democrats have brought in.

The 38-year-old revealed his presidential ambitions in April during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people," he said.

"None of that is going to change until we get a leader who is willing to go big on the issues we take on, be bold on the solutions we offer, and do good in the way we govern. I'm ready to solve these problems."

Swalwell was among more than two dozen Democrats seeking to unseat President Donald Trump. On June 27, he participated in the second day of a two-day Democratic candidate debate, touting his focus on gun-control.

On Monday he said he met people across the nation dealing with the fallout of gun violence.

"I will take those lessons back to Congress, serving my friends and neighbors in California's 15th District while using my seats on the House intelligence and judiciary committees to make our nation safer and uphold the rule of law for all Americans," he said.