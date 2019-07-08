Magdalena Devil and Oscar Suarez disappeared near Guadeloupe after renting a jet ski on June 24. Photo courtesy Go Fund Me

July 8 (UPI) -- A jet ski believed to have been rented by two missing Americans vacationing in Barbados has been found near the coast of Guadeloupe, authorities said.

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 24, both from New Jersey, rented the jet ski June 24 on Holetown Beach but have not been seen since.

The French navy discovered a jet ski with the registration number 162H, matching the one the couple rented, Roy Morris, the spokesman for Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, said in a statement.

There was no sign of Suarez and Devil, authorities said.

The Nation News reported Mottley met last week with the families of the couple and said they could return to the island at the government's expense over the next year while the case remained open.

The jet ski operators contacted the Royal Barbados Police Force after the couple did not return June 24 after the 30-minute rental period. Search crews ended their search after nearly a week.

Reynaldo Huaman, Suarez's cousin, told the North Jersey Record last week the couple had been together for about a year.

"The family's obviously still holding out the hope that we find some clues, some lead that gives us some sense of where they could have gone," Huaman said. "Anything that may tell us anything about their whereabouts."

A Go Fund Me page was started by the family to help with expenses for the search. The page said the families planned to hire a private investigator.