Road rage shooting sets off fireworks, injuring family

July 6 (UPI) -- A road rage shooting in Texas set off fireworks in a truck, injuring a family of four, including two toddlers.

The father got into a dispute with another driver in Harris County on the Fourth of July, and pulled into a gas station where the other driver pulled out a gun, the sheriff's office said in a statement Friday. The father started to drive off, but the gunshot at his truck set off fireworks inside the truck, police said.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video from the incident.

Good Samaritans intervened to help the family escape, but all four inside were burned.

The two toddlers sustained severe burns and were taken to Shriners Burns Hospital in Galveston in critical condition, and were listed in stable condition Friday. The mother and father were taken to UTMB Galveston hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter fled the "horrific scene."

Investigators suspect the shooter was in his 20s and drove a light color 2016-2018 Ford Explorer Expedition. Witnesses said there could have been other people inside the suspect's vehicle.

The Harris County Fire Marshall's Office will lead the investigation on the road rage incident.