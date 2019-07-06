Kamala Harris proposes $100B grant to help minorities attain home ownership

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-CA, speaks to the media following the NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo Democratic presidential debate in Miami, Florida on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris proposed a $100 billion U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant to provide up to $25,000 for down payment and closing costs.

Harris said the program would target low-income, first-time home buyers and would help racial minorities experience home ownership. To qualify, homeowners would have to rent or live in historically redlined communities that haven't historically rented or leased to minorities.

"So we must right the wrong and -- after generations of discrimination -- give black families a real shot at home ownership 00 historically one of the most powerful drives of wealth," Harris said at a speech in New Orleans.

The $100 billion investment would provide assistance to an estimated 4 million people.

Harris would also bring stronger penalties for anti-discrimination laws.

Black Americans have been "institutionally and historically deprived legally from having access" to housing, the greatest source of assets and wealth.

Owning a home helps families send their children to college by using equity in their home to pay for tuition. Families who don't own a home have to get student loans with outrageous interest rates.