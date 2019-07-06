Gas explosion at South Florida shopping center injures at least 20

July 6 (UPI) -- A massive explosion at a South Florida shopping center left at least 20 people injured, including two seriously, Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.

Plantation fire officials said it was a gas explosion around 11:30 a.m.

Rescuers are still searching the area but they believe there were no fatalities.

"Thank goodness ... At this point, nobody was killed," said Joel Gordon, Plantation Fire battalion chief. "As bad as it is, it could have been a lot worse. The LA Fitness was occupied so it could have been tremendously worse ... We're still searching. We're still looking. Everything at this point is tentative."

A triage has been set up.

Witnesses said it sounded like a bomb went off.

The blast blew out windows at an LA Fitness and the building next door was also completely destroyed in Plantation in Broward County near Fort Lauderdale. Several vehicles in the parking lot were also damaged.

There were no flames from the explosion. Gas leaks like this typically don't have fires because they burn out, Gordon said.

Natural gas has been turned off in the entire area, fire officials said.

"All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return. Please do not come to this area if possible," Plantation Police tweeted.