Five dead bodies found in St. Louis area apartment complex

Five dead bodies were found Saturday at an apartment complex outside St. Louis. Photo by Miki Sarabiez/Shutterstock

July 6 (UPI) -- Five adults were found dead at an apartment complex outside St. Louis Saturday after after an apparent homicide.

The names, ages and gender of the victims was not released but police said they were all adults. Police told one woman who was crying at the scene that there had been a fight. One of the victims was her fiance.

"We can tell that they are homicides," Officer Tracy Panus said.

Family members identified one of the victims as Ronald Brewster, 40. He had been staying at the apartment and was involved in drugs, family members said. His father, also named Ronald, went to the apartment the night before to talk him into leaving but his son refused. The next day, Ronald Brewster senior returned to the apartment to find five dead bodies.

It's one of the worst mass killings in St. Louis history.

"As you know, one homicide is too many," St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said. "Any time we have a scene like this where it is what appears to be five victims of a homicide, it rocks a community."

The complex contains several boarded-up units that are vacant. It's not clear whether this incident happened in one of empty units.

"We have some information coming in but we need any help we can get from the public in this case," Belmar said.