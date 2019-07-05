Trump blames 'airports' gaffe on broken teleprompter

Patriotic roller skaters roll down Constitution Avenue in the traditional National Independence Day Parade on Thursday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Fireworks explode over the National Mall. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo
Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial following President Trump's 'Salute to America' Independence Day event. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
During his 45-minute speech, Trump told
the crowd assembled for "Salute to America" that they all share a "truly extraordinary heritage" and are a part of one of the greatest stories ever told --- the story of America. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Spectators wait through a rain storm before the start of the event. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
In his speech, Trump retold of the war that led to the United States gaining independence from Britain, and said that now grasped, its freedom will never be taken away. That spirit to fight for one's freedom is what made the United States what it is and is in every American, he said. "It is the spirit, daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love that built this country into the most exceptional nation in the history of the world, and our nation is stronger today than it ever was before. It is its strongest now," he said as the crowd broke into chants of "USA, USA." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The cost of the event has not been disclosed but The Washington Post reported the National Park Service will redirect at least $2.5 million from park fees to help cover the event. Trump tweeted the cost would be "very little compared to what it's worth." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Navy Blue Angel fighter jets fly past the Washington Monument. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Angeles perform over the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
An attendee reacts as a U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bomber and two F-22 fighter jets fly overhead the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
The Army's Fife and Drum Corp. perform. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper greets members of the Army's Fife and Drum Corp. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A Trump supporter protests outside the boundaries of a Code Pink demonstration on the National Mall. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo
A Trump supporter watches as protesters demonstrate. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo
Code Pink protesters placed a statue of President Donald Trump sitting on a golden toilet on the National Mall. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Barbara Shiflett, from Central Virginia, seated, poses for a photo with Redpillken, a Trump supporter, prior to the "Salute to America" event. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI.. | License Photo
A member of the Revolution Club and the Revolution Tour, surrounded by other members, sets an American flag on fire in front of the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Secret Service extinguishes an American flag that was set on fire in front of the White House in opposition to Trump's Independence Day event. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Skirmishes break out between groups supporting and opposing Trump in front of the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
An inflatable "Baby Trump," put up by activist group Code Pink, is seen on the National Mall. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo
Nineteenth century bicycles roll down Constitution Avenue. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
A model of the famous Iwo Jima photo and monument rolls down Constitution Avenue. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Children cool off in a fountain next to Constitution Avenue and in front of the White House. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Uncle Sam floats down Constitution Avenue. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
An American Flag flies is next to the name of a loved one who lost their life in the Vietnam War at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Army soldiers position a M1 Abrams main battle tank into position at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
An Army soldier cleans a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A member of the activist group CodePink holds a protest against President Donald Trump and his 'Salute to America' Independence Day event honoring the military on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A Baby Trump ballon is displayed at the Lincoln Memorial as members of the activist group CodePink hold a protest. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
CodePink acquired a permit from the National Parks Service to fly the balloons, though they can't use helium. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
"Baby Trump is coming to DC this July 4! When Trump speaks at the Lincoln Memorial, let's show him what a big baby he is!" CodePink wrote on
its website. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A child poses for a photo in front of a Bradley fighting vehicle parked near the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Celebrations in Washington will also include flyovers of the Navy's Blue Angels, Air Force One and the new Marine One helicopter. Two Navy F-35C Joint Strike Fighters will fly in from California to participate in the flyover. Other aircraft will include an F-22 Raptor, B-2 Stealth bomber and F/A-18E Hornets. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Trump will be speaking at the Lincoln Memorial, which will include two firework shows. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A Trump-themed parade float is parked in downtown Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Patrick T. Benic/UPI | License Photo