Trending Stories

6.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California
Rainy 'Salute to America' honors military; Trump calls for unity
3 stabbed, 16 injured during fireworks at Chicago's Navy Pier
Trump administration working holiday to resolve census question
Iran calls for seizure of British ship if oil tanker isn't freed

Photo Gallery

 
Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats England

Latest News

Scientists solve Stone Age murder mystery
Police chase 20 escaped cows through Texas neighborhood
Elle King gets engaged on 30th birthday: 'I said YES!'
Southern California rocked by aftershocks, braces for more quakes
'American Idol' winner Phillip Phillips expecting first child
 
Back to Article
/