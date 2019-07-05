Trending Stories

3 stabbed, 16 injured during fireworks at Chicago's Navy Pier
Iran calls for seizure of British ship if oil tanker isn't freed
Bill De Blasio vows to put 'working families first' in presidential bid
Fire that torched 45K Jim Beam whiskey barrels still burns in Kentucky
Aftershocks rattle Southern California after strong quake

On the runway at Paris haute couture fashion week

Gaza border protests leave 41 Palestinians injured
Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera suspended for rest of 2019 season
Blast at University of Nevada Reno injures 3
Insecticides that threaten bees also harm damselflies, study finds
UNESCO adds five sites to World Heritage List, including Babylon
 
