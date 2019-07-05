Blast at University of Nevada Reno injures 3

July 5 (UPI) -- An explosion on the main campus of the University of Nevada Reno injured three people Friday, local law enforcement said.

The blast in the Argenta Hall dormitory happened around 1:30 p.m. School officials described it as a "utilities accident."

Washoe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Bob Harmon said three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officials closed down streets around the building and evacuated the dorm and other nearby buildings. UNR canceled classes at the main campus for the remainder of Friday.

UNR student Dominique Hall told the Reno Gazette Journal she was in nearby Nevada Living Learning Community dorm at the time of the blast.

"There was a gas leak ... I was in the LLC and I could feel it from there. It was really strong," she said.

Argenta Hall houses up to 750 students.