Police hunt Oklahoma couple fleeing child abuse charges

July 4 (UPI) -- Law enforcement in Oklahoma and Missouri are hunting a man and a woman charged with multiple counts of child abuse after they fled from Oklahoma to Missouri last month.

Hakim Mustafa Moore, 27, and Robin Alexander, 29, are being hunted by Oklahoma's Altus Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department after "failing to appear" warrants were issued for their arrests on June 10 in Jackson County, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The couple was fleeing three counts of child abuse, one count of child neglect and one count of enabling child neglect, police said.

Altus Police Department said officers first began to investigate the couple on Sept. 6, 2018, when they were called to their Oklahoma residence to assist Human Services as there were signs their children were being physically abused.

The couple share five children, three of whom police said are in custody of Oklahoma state and listed in "critical condition."

A fourth child was found dead and police are searching for the fifth child, an undocumented female Alexander gave birth to in a hotel room May 2 while out on bail.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to either of their arrests.

"Law enforcement is currently attempting to locate Moore and Alexander, as well as the minor child," the Altus Police Department said. "Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the local authorities immediately."