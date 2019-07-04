Trending Stories

Police: Body of missing 2-year-old Virginia boy found
Police hunt Oklahoma couple fleeing child abuse charges
Appeals court rejects Trump's request for border wall funding
DA dismisses case against Alabama woman shot while pregnant
Fear of ICE raids prompts warnings, advice to residents undocumented

Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats England

La Liga: Best matchups of 2019-2020 schedule, El Clasico dates
Mad Magazine plans to stop regularly publishing new content
Wimbledon: Bernard Tomic fined $56,100 for not meeting 'professional standard'
Home Run Derby: Bracket, odds, how to watch
Trump administration working holiday to resolve census question
 
