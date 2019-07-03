July 3 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a series of budget vetoes Wednesday, one of which will funnel millions of extra dollars for spending at state schools.

The veto increased per-pupil state funding to $742 for each of the next two years, up from the $679 and $704 the Republican-led Legislature approved. Evers' office said the increase amounted to "nearly $100 million" over the next two years.

"I have always said that what's best for our kids is best for our state," he said in a veto message.

The veto was one of 78 partial vetoes included when Evers, a Democrat, signed the biennial budget. He also:

-- Cut $25 million in funding for a planned prison.

-- Increased the child welfare system by $30.5 million.

-- Eliminated a provision that would have allowed automaker Tesla to sell directly to consumers instead of through independent dealers.

-- Vetoed a measure preventing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes from receiving more funding for security protection than his predecessor.

-- Spiked a $2.5 million study on possibly implementing mileage-based fees on vehicles to fund building roads.

Evers said he considered vetoing the entire budget, but thought it would have created more political divisiveness within the state.

"Vetoing this budget in its entirety would have meant failing to acknowledge that because of the budget we -- the people of Wisconsin and I -- proposed together, Republicans finally took a step forward in making the investments required for progress to occur," he said.

Wednesday's were the most aggressive vetoes by a Wisconsin governor in more than a decade, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.