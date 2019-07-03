Google celebrates July Fourth with baseball game Doodle

Google has released an interactive Doodle where users can play baseball with snacks. Image courtesy of Google

July 3 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating July Fourth early with a new, interactive Doodle where users can play a unique version of baseball.

Google's homepage features a play button that, when pressed, takes users to a baseball field to take on a group of peanuts.

Users are tasked with hitting unique pitches thrown by the peanuts in order to run the bases and score points while playing as a team consisting of classic, summertime snacks such as a hot dog, pizza or hamburger, among others.

"Click to swing, watch the fireworks fly, and let's play ball! Happy 4th!" Google said.

Google, last year, released a digital cookbook that covered dishes from across the United States in celebration of July Fourth.