DA dismisses case against Alabama woman shot while pregnant

July 3 (UPI) -- An Alabama district attorney on Wednesday dismissed the manslaughter case against a woman whose unborn child died during a fight while she was five months pregnant.

Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice Washington said there will be no further legal action against 27-year-old Marshae Jones after authorities said she started a fight with 23-year-old Ebony Jemison that resulted in the death of her unborn child.

"After reviewing the facts of this case and the applicable state law, I have determined that it is not in the best interest of justice to pursue prosecution of Ms. Jones on the manslaughter charge for which she was indicted by the grand jury," Washington said.

A Jefferson County jury indicted Jones last week after Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid said Jones initiated a fight with Jemison about the unborn baby's father, causing Jemison to shoot Jones in self-defense.

Jemison was originally charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting, but the charges were dropped after a grand jury declined to indict her.

Washington said her decision to dismiss the case was not a criticism of the grand jury's decision to indict Jones.

"The members of the grand jury took to heart that the life of an unborn child was violently ended and believed someone should be held accountable. But in the interest of all concerned, we are not prosecuting this case."

Jones' attorneys said Wednesday that they were "gratified that the District Attorney evaluated the matter and chose not to proceed with a case that was neither reasonable or just."

"With the dismissal of charges, the community of support that surrounded Marshae can now channel its immense passion and energy toward ensuring that what happened to Marshae won't happen ever again," they said.