CBP agents search Rio Grande River for missing 2-year-old girl

July 3 (UPI) -- U.S. border patrol agents were searching the Rio Grande River near the U.S.-Mexico border for a 2-year-old girl, authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the search began Monday after it detained a woman from Haiti who told agents she had lost her daughter, a Brazilian national, while crossing the river.

"Any time a child is lost it is a tragic event," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz in a statement Tuesday. "I can not imagine the anguish that parents of this young girl must be feeling and I hope our search efforts pay off with a positive outcome."

CBP said agents from the Del Rio Station and Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue unit searched the river Monday night with assistance from Mexico law enforcement.

On Tuesday, search units deployed a remote-operated submersible to aid in the search. A dive team and boats from both CBP and Mexico were also deployed.

Notice of the missing girl comes a week after Salvadorans Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his nearly 2-year-old daughter, Valeria, drowned while attempting to enter the United States by crossing the Rio Grande River.