More than 200 U.S. companies have asked the Supreme Court to agree that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects the rights of LGBT workers.

July 3 (UPI) -- More than 200 U.S. companies urged the Supreme Court to rule that federal civil rights laws ban workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, arguing that these practices are not only bad for business but bad for the U.S. economy.

The friend-of-the-court brief was filed Tuesday by several LGBT-rights groups ahead of the Supreme Court hearing oral testimonies Oct. 8 on three cases involving workplace discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

In the brief, the signatories -- which include well-known companies such as T-Mobile, MLB team Tampa Bay Rays, Starbucks, Nike and The Walt Disney Company -- argue that understanding Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to exclude protection based on one's sexual orientation or gender identity "would have wide-ranging, negative consequences for businesses, their employees and the U.S. economy."

The companies said their conclusion comes from first-hand experience and is backed by social science and economic research that shows discrimination based on these criteria comes with "significant costs" to employers.

They say by excluding sexual orientation and gender identity from Title VII companies that employ internal rules to create inclusive workspaces are hindered as "such policies are not a substitute for the force of law."

"The U.S. economy is strengthened when all employees are protected from discrimination in the workplace based on sexual orientation or gender identity," the brief said. "The failure to recognize that Title VII protects LGBT workers would hinder the ability of business to compete in all corners of the nation, and would harm the U.S. economy as a whole."

The brief states that the protection creates a more diverse workforce, which is a key factor in U.S. businesses' ability to compete globally, as including diverse viewpoints foster creativity and innovation.

"By any measure, the LGBT segment of the U.S. workforce represents a significant number of both public- and private-sector employees," the companies said. "Businesses draw on and benefit from the contributions of LGBT workers at all levels and all industries."

Not having these protections creates inconsistency and uncertainty, which "subjects LGBT employees to unnecessary anxiety and impedes productivity, harming workers and business," the brief said.

The signatories of the brief employ over 7 million employees and comprise over $5 trillion in revenue.

If the Supreme Court agrees with the business, then discrimination in the workplace on the premise of sexual orientation or gender identity would be illegal.