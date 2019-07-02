The $105 million haul tops all Democratic tallies in the second quarter. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican Party raised more than $100 million during the second quarter of this year, GOP officials said Tuesday.

The Trump campaign and committees reported a haul of $54 million, while the Republican National Committee tallied another $51 million. The $105 million total far outpaced any Democratic rival to date and beats President Barack Obama's $86 million at this stage of in his re-election bid in 2011.

"Our massive fundraising success is a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump," campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. "No Democrat candidate can match this level of enthusiasm or President Trump's outstanding record of results."

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said the fundraising has helped identify new Trump supporters online.

"Our grassroots army is already hard at work putting us in prime position to re-elect President Trump and Republicans across the country," she said in a statement.

The second-quarter haul was reported just days after Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg announced he'd raised $25 million over the same period as his bid saw significant gains.

"Thank you to the over 400,000 of you who have invested in this campaign, and who helped us raise over $24,800,000 this quarter alone," Buttigieg said on Twitter. "You inspire us every step of the way, and we're just getting started."

Democratic candidate Joe Biden suggested last month he'd raised $19 million in the second quarter, after his campaign launched in April.