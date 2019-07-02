Survey: 'Extreme' American pride hits new low in U.S.

U.S. servicemen and women unfurl a 100-foot American flag during Memorial Day ceremonies at the Intrepid Sea Air & Space Museum in New York City on May 27. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Ahead of the Fourth of July, new research shows that the number of citizens extremely proud to be American has hit a new low.

Pollster Gallup said Tuesday the survey shows 70 percent of U.S. adults are proud to be Americans -- but only 45 percent said they're "extremely" proud. The latter is the lowest point since Gallup first asked the question in 2001.

The annual study is the second straight in which a minority of respondents said they're "extremely" proud. Forty-seven percent answered that way a year ago.

The highest points of American pride were seen in the three years following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks -- but the number has since waned.

The greatest pride varied along partisan lines. Twenty-two percent of Democrats, a low for the survey, said they're extremely proud compared to 41 percent of Independents and 76 percent of Republicans.

Republicans pride (76 percent), however, is still a ways off the record high of 86 percent in 2003.

Gallup also explored pride in eight aspects of U.S. government and society. Most expressed pride in six of eight -- scientific achievements, the military, culture and arts, economic achievements, sporting achievements and diversity in race, ethnic background and religion. Most were not proud of the last two -- health and welfare and politics.

"The good news is that despite a slump in overall pride, the country offers many achievements that are a source of pride for Americans - - Democrats and Republicans alike," Gallup research consultant Megan Brenan noted.

Gallup interviewed 1,015 adults and the survey has a margin of error of 4 points.