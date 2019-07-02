How the Civil Rights Act emerged in a divisive U.S. 55 years ago

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in a 1968 photo. (UPI Photo) | License Photo
WAP63082803 - 16 JANUARY 1999 - WASHINGTON, DC, USA: The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his famed "I Have Dream" speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 1963. The speech galvanized the nation's civil rights movements and led to the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the 1965 Voting Rights Act and the 1968 Fair Housing Act. cc/sp/files UPI | License Photo
WAP67032401 - 16 JANUARY 1999 - WASHINGTON, DC, USA: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (R) president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, gestures during his new conference here March 24, 1967. At left is his aide, Reverend Andrew Young, Dr. King announced the resumption of regular activities is Chicago on a schedule similar to the one he maintained from January through November of the last year (1966). He said, "It is not too late, even with the failures of yesterday, to renew the effort and take some first steps toward the goals pledged last August. (1966)" cc/sp/files UPI | License Photo
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in a photo from 1966. (UPI Photo) | License Photo
A racially-mixed group of ministers respond with raised hands in a black church in Albany, Georgia on August 28th, 1962 when the Rev. Martin Luther King, black integration leader, asked them if they would be willing to go to jail for the cause. A few minutes later, after marching to the city hall steps for a prayer service, 75 of the ministers from the East and Midwest were arrested. (UPI Photo) | License Photo
Original caption: Prize winning picture: United Press International (UPI) photographer Charles J. McCarty of Dallas, TX, received a top award in the 16th Annual News Pictures of the Year competition here in Columbia, MO, on May 2nd, 1959, for this photo of Negro student Johnny Gray punching a white student during a brief skirmish on a street in Little Rock, Arkansas. The photo was taken last September 16, 1958, when tension surrounding school integration in the city was at a high peak. McCarty, who is Southwestern Division Pictures Manager for UPI, won First Prize in the Spot News category for this photo. The contest was sponsored jointly by the National Press Photographers Association, the Encyclopedia Britannica, and the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism. (UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
Original caption: White students watch from windows and steps of Little Rock Central High School on October 16, 1957, as only six of the nine Negro students are escorted to morning classes. Three of the students were absent with the flu. President Eisenhower was compelled to enforce the Supreme Court’s public school desegregation decision with troops after the integrity of the court was challenged by Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus. (UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
Original caption: A platoon of National Guardsmen escorts nine Negro students into Little Rock Central High School to attend classes on October 10, 1957. President Eisenhower was compelled to enforce the Supreme Court’s public school desegregation decision with troops after the integrity of the court was challenged by Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus. (UPI Photo/Files). | License Photo
Original caption: On September 25, 1957, federal troops escort nine black children into previously all-white Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, AK. Form this moment the face of the nation was permanently changed and through the long and troubled 1960s America searched its soul to find answers to the racial problems that besieged it. President Eisenhower was compelled to enforce the Supreme Court’s public school desegregation decision with troops after the integrity of the court was challenged by Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus. (UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
Original caption: White students look on as heavily guarded Negro students climb the steps of the Little Arkansas Central High School on September 26, 1957, on their way to classes. President Eisenhower was compelled to enforce the Supreme Court’s public school desegregation decision with troops after the integrity of the court was challenged by Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus. (UPI Photo/Files). | License Photo
Original caption: Negro students climb from an Army station wagon to attend classes on September 26, 1957 at Little Rock Central High School for the second day in a row as troops of the 101st Airborne Division stood guard. President Eisenhower was compelled to enforce the Supreme Court’s public school desegregation decision with troops after the integrity of the court was challenged by Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus. (UPI Photo/Files). | License Photo
Original caption: Three men from the mob around little Rock Central high School are driven from the area at bayonet point by these soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division on September 25, 1957. The presence of the troops permitted the nine Negro students to enter the school with only minor background incidents. President Eisenhower was compelled to enforce the Supreme Court’s public school desegregation decision with troops after the integrity of the court was challenged by Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus. (UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
Albany, Georgia: Blacks protesting the hearing of 11 "Freedom Riders" here on December 12, 1961 march around the City Hall, singing hymns and shouting their desire for "freedom." Police halted them the second time around and informed them, they were under arrest. They were charged with disorderly conduct. (UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
WAP63082804 - 16 JANUARY 1999 - WASHINGTON, DC, USA: The leaders of the March on Washington lock arms as they lead the way along Constitution Avenue in this August 28,1963 photo. The march gave immense impetus to the nation's civil rights movement and led to the passage of improtant new laws aimed at aiding black Americans. The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. is at center, seventh from right. At extreme right is A. Philip Randolph, the march director. Alongside Randolph is Roy Wilkins, executive secretary of the NAACP. cc/sp/files UPI | License Photo
Mayor Asa Kelley pleads with black demonstrators in front of City Hall in Albany, GA, on December 13, 1961 to disperse and resort to proper legal methods.(UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
Chicago,IL September 29, 1971 --- Mayor Richard Daley and the Reverend Jesse Jackson (R), national director of Operation Breadbasket, clasp hands in greeting 9/29/1971 prior to the opening of the Black Expo at the International Amphitheatre. More than 500 black and minority businesses from 23 states will have exhibits on display during the exposition. (UPI Photo) | License Photo
Fania Jordan, sister of Angela Davis appears to be addressing a deputy sheriff’s club, following her arrest here 1/31. Miss Jordan and 16 other persons were arrested for violating tough regulations against demonstrations outside the Santa Clara County Courthouse where pre-trial motions were being heard in the Angela Davis murder kidnapping conspiracy case. | License Photo
Angela Davis and Mother: SAN JOSE, CA: Angela Davis right embraces her mother Sallye June 4th following the jury's acquittal of Miss Davis on all charges. The decision ended trial which began on February 28. | License Photo
Dr. Ralph Abernathy, President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference gives the peace sign at a panel discussion at Boston College on December 8, 1969 in Boston. (UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
Activist Angela Davis in San Rafael court room, 1970. | License Photo
Coretta Scott King, wife of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. meets backstage in Atlanta, Georgia, with singer Harry Belafonte (L) and boxing champion Muhammad Ali at a January 15, 1975 benefit concert for the Martin Luther King Center for Social Change. The concert marked the end of a four-day celebration of Dr. King's 46th birthday. (UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
Chicago,IL December 19, 1975 --- The Reverend Jesse Jackson said 12/18/1975 that two new thrusts for his Operation Push in 1976 will be awakening the black "sleeping giant" in Washington DC and buying stock in corporate America. "We've been terribly naive about Washington," he said. "It's the heartbeat of the nation and without a heartbeat you're dead." (UPI Photo) | License Photo
Eldridge Cleaver and his wife Kathleen emerge from polling place in San Francisco on November 2, 1976, after the 41-year old Cleaver voted for the first time in his life. Cleaver is a former convicted felon who served over 9 years in various prisons, and was on parole for over 2 years. He is voting today because there are special circumstances in which convicted felons are permitted to vote, and he qualified. (UPI Photo/jh/Files) | License Photo
“I’m not going out of my way toward reconciliation with the Black Panther Party,” Eldridge Cleaver tells a brief press conference on August 13, 1976, when he emerged from Alameda County Jail. The former Panther Minister of Information, who fled the U.S. and lived 7 years in Europe and Africa in self-imposed exile, has been freed on $100,000 bail. (UPI Photo/CB/Files) | License Photo
Ralph Abernathy, Leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, delivers his speech at the 61st annual meeting of the American Baptist Convention in Boston, Massachusetts on January 6th, 1968. Rev. Abernathy's Group is sponsoring the poor peoples march in Washington. (UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
A broadly smiling Angela Davis gives the Black power salute as she emerges from jail, free on bail after 16 months of imprisonment. Her bail was set at $102,500 by trial judge Richard Arnason earlier Wednesday. | License Photo
President Lyndon B. Johnson chats with Roy Wilkins, executive secretary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored people (NAACP), in the presidential parade reviewing box on January 20, 1965. Behind Watkins is the First Lady, at right Vice president Hubert Humphrey. (UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
HXP0826231971: POL-UNITED STATES-JACKSON, JESSE - ABCD FILES:Chicago,IL August 26, 1971 --- The Reverend Jesse Jackson, head of Operation Breadbasket, at his news conference 8/26/1971, called for the resignation of Cook County State's Attorney Edward Hanrahan, and Chicago Police Superintendent James B. Conlisk Jr. Hanrahan and 13 others were indicted by a grand jury and charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice in the investigation of the 1969 apartment raid in which two Black Panther leaders were killed. --- WHC UPI/UPI | License Photo
Eldridge Cleaver emerges from polling booth here after voting for the first time in his life. Cleaver, 41, is a convicted former felon, who served 9 years in various prisons, and was on parole over 2 years. He is voting today (November 2, 1976) because there are special circumstances in which convicted felons are permitted to vote, and he qualified. (UPI Photo/jh/Files) | License Photo
Enjoying a light moment, Roy Wilkins (R), executive director of the NAACP, shows Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (C) how to place the Springarn Medal around the neck of Sen. Edward W. Brooke. Senator Brooke was presented the medal for “distinguished achievement” as a public servant. Event was at NAACP Convention in Boston on July 11, 1967. (UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
Black militant heroine Angela Davis renders a clenched fist salute in sourt, as she appeared briefly to face charges of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder. Her arraignment was postponed till 1/5/71. | License Photo
Chicago, IL, December 07, 1971 --- The Reverend Jesse Jackson is seen 12/7/1971 outside a Democratic slatemakers meeting following an announcement that Edward Hanrahan would run for office. Jackson, who opposes Hanrahan's re-election is seen with Dora Williams of the Democratic Illinois Women's caucus. ---(UPI Photo) | License Photo
With Eldrigde Cleaver, Huey Newton and Bobby Seale gone, who runs the Black Panther Party? Now the dominant public figure is a winsome, 32-year old former teacher, Elaine brown, whose picture appears six times in the current issue of the party’s newspaper. The paper’s banner head reads: “Elaine’s birthday party celebrates a new day in Oakland.” Photo issued March 12, 1975. (UPI Photo/CB/Files) | License Photo
Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm talks with a newsman and other delegates at the national convention of the National Women’s Political Caucus on February 9, 1973 in Houston. Rep. Chisholm (D-NY) chided delegates to the convention for not supporting her recent presidential candidacy, say women should not be considered as token candidates. (UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
Fleeta Drumgo, one the three Soledad Brothers, a black militant group that had tirs with Angela Davis. | License Photo
Joseph Lowrey of the SCLC and Coretta Scott King, widow of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., speak at a church about Martin Luther King's legacy and the needs for today and the future on July 7, 1983. (UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
An ecstatic Angela Davis is acquitted on all three charges. Angela Davis (center with afro, smiling) is accompanied by her friends, Victoria Machado, and body guards June 4th, as she leaves the courtroom after the jury acquitted her on all three charges of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy. | License Photo
Angela Davis, a revolutionary leader of the 1960s, and Gus Hall, General Secretary of the Communist Party USA, smile as they converse on rostrum at the International Amphitheatre 6/29 during the "The Mass Bicentennial Festival,” the finale of the Communist Party USA's four-day national Convention. Both were featured speakers at the festival rally. | License Photo
Portrait of black militant leader Angela Davis taken around 1970. | License Photo
Wanted by the FBI poster for Angela Davis accused of murder and kidnaping | License Photo
HXP0509121973: POL-UNITED STATES-JACKSON, JESSE - ABCD FILES:Chicago,IL May 09, 1973 --- The Reverend Jesse Jackson, an early disciple of Dr. Martin Luther King, is seen in this early '70's file photo. --- WHC UPI/UPI | License Photo
Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm (C) with other women attends the National Women’s Political Caucus national convention on February 9, 1973 in Houston. (UPI Photo/Leo Touchat/Files), | License Photo
Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks joins Philadelphia Mayor Goode in a symbolic striking of the cracked Liberty Bell at Independent Plaza on Janaury 18, 1988 at approximately the same time bells in Atlanta and London were rung in memory of the late Martin Luther King. The ceremony was part of day long activities to celebrate the holiday of Martin Luther King Day. (UPI Photo/Anderson/Files) | License Photo
Jubilant supporter hugs Angela Davis during a press conference in San Jose 2/24 where she appeared overjoyed following her release on bail from 16 months in jail. There was a grand celebration by her supporters who said, "we did indeed hug and kiss all night long." | License Photo
Liz Carpenter, Shirley Chisholm; Justice Mary Coleman at the National Political Caucus national convention in Houston on February 9, 1973. (UPI Photo/Leo Touchet/Files) | License Photo
Four of the nation's leading black spokesmen join hands prior in a gesture of unity and solidarity to participating in a panel discussion at Boston College's Roberts Center on December 8, 1969. L-R: Roy Wilkens, Executive Director of the N.A.A.C.P.; Mesia Hewett, new Chairman of the Black Panthers; Dr. Ralph Abernathy, President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; and Roy Ennis, Director of the Congress of Racial Equality. (UPI Photo/Files) | License Photo
San Francisco: Students from the A.P. Giannini Middle School prepare to march up Market Street in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. 1/16/1989. (UPI Photo) | License Photo