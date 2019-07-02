DOJ lawyer: 2020 census won't include citizenship question

The Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday that the 2020 census will not include a question about citizenship. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- The Trump administration decided Tuesday to print the 2020 census without a citizenship question, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

The ACLU shared an email from U.S. Department of Justice trial attorney Kate Bailey announcing the decision to not include the question that was blocked by the Supreme Court last week.

"We can confirm that the decision has been made to print the 2020 Decennial Census questionnaire without a citizenship question and that the printer has been instructed to begin the printing process," Bailey wrote.

Last week, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to block the move, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing that there was insufficient grounds to have census takers answer such a question.

The ruling came just days before federal officials were set to begin printing materials and President Donald Trump called the ruling "totally ridiculous" while calling for a delay in the census.

The ACLU, which was a plaintiff in the Supreme Court case against the question, said the decision would ensure that "everyone in America counts in the census."

"In light of the Supreme Court's ruling, the Trump administration had no choice but to proceed with printing the 2020 census forms without a citizenship question," the ACLU said.