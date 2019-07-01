July 1 (UPI) -- A U.S. Secret Service agent died while kayaking in Maryland, the agency said Monday.

Special Agent Stephanie Hancock died Saturday afternoon after falling into the Severn River. Rescuers recovered her body later that night.

A companion was rescued alive from the water.

"On Saturday, June 29, 2019, the Secret Service lost one of our own in a tragic kayaking accident in Maryland. Special Agent Stephanie Hancock had been with the U.S. Secret Service since 2007, last serving on the Presidential Protective Detail," the Secret Service said.