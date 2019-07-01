Illinois governor signs order protecting transgender students

Participants march along Market Street in San Francisco on Sunday in the annual LGBT Pride Parade. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. Jay Pritzker has signed an executive order directing state schools to take "comprehensive action" to support and protect transgender students.

The goal is to "disrupt the patterns of discrimination" in Illinois classrooms, he said.

"We're taking one more step toward securing Illinois' place as a leader in equality and hope," Pritzker tweeted. "Under this executive order, ignorance is no longer an excuse for bigotry."

Pritzker said the order creates a 25-member Affirming and Inclusive Schools Task Force and urges the state board of education to ensure every LGBT student is "supported and welcomed in their schools." The task force will promote students' rights and establish guidelines for how to handle transgender student policies. Recommendations will be submitted to Pritzker at the end of the year.

"It's a first step toward codifying tolerance and respect in all of our schools," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the city's first openly gay leader.

The governor signed the order before walking in Chicago's Pride March -- one of numerous parades nationwide Sunday to mark the end of Pride Month. In New York City, 150,000 people marched Sunday in its WorldPride parade, the largest in the world.